Increasing bets for aggressive ECB easing continued to weigh on the shared currency. The USD remained well supported by US-China trade hopes/recovering US bond yields. Investors now look forward to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: Over 2-year lows and counting, bulls eye Lagarde’s speech for some respite - September 3, 2019
- Forex Today: GBP/USD on the edge as parliament braces for Brexit battle, EUR/USD at new lows, and Bitcoin recovers - September 3, 2019
- EUR/USD: Bears unstoppable amid USD strength, eyes on Lagarde’s speech - September 3, 2019