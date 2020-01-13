EUR/USD staged a modest bounce on Friday on weaker US jobs report. The USD held on the defensive and remained supportive of the bid tone. The EUR/USD pair had some good two way moves on Friday and was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and NZD/USD ease back, yet bullish trend remains - January 13, 2020
- EUR/USD Analysis: Post-NFP USD softness helped bounce off 2-week lows - January 13, 2020
- US Dollar Longs Cut, GBP/USD Bulls at Risk, CAD Longs Rise Sharply – COT Report - January 13, 2020