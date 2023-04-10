EUR/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow range on Monday. Reviving Fed rate hike bets continue to underpin the USD and act as a headwind for the major. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Post-NFP USD strength acts as a headwind, bullish potential intact - April 10, 2023
- EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 as investors turn cautious ahead of US Inflation - April 9, 2023
- EUR/USD targets fresh highs, dips attractive - April 9, 2023