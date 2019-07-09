EUR/USD analysis: Powell’s testimony could result in fresh yearly lows

US Federal Reserve Chief’s Powell to testify before the Congress. ECB’s member Coeure hinted more stimulus possible in the EU. The EUR/USD pair has traded as low as 1.1192, hurt by another round of …
