Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the EUR/USD daily and 15-minute charts. AUD/USD edges higher past 0.6400 after a positive start of the week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: Rally back to 1.0833 weekly resistance [Video] - August 28, 2023
- EUR/JPY extends its upside above the 158.50 mark, German CPI eyed - August 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro stays defensive above 1.0770 support ahead of German/US data - August 28, 2023