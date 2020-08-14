EUR/USD gained some follow-through traction on Thursday amid sustained USD selling. Upbeat US employment data, surging US bond yields provided some respite to the USD. The US fiscal impasse continued …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Range-play intact amid uncertainty over US fiscal stimulus - August 14, 2020
- EUR/USD remains consolidative within 1.1660-1.1880 – UOB - August 14, 2020
- EUR/USD holds above 200-hour SMA despite losses in Asian stocks - August 14, 2020