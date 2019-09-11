EUR/USD analysis: Ranging above 1.1000 handle, Thursday’s ECB decision awaited

Surging US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped intraday bullish attempts. Investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting. The EUR/USD pair lacked any firm …
