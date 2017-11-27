EUR/USD analysis: ready to challenge 1.2000

EUR/USD pressures daily highs amid persistent dollar’s weakness. US housing and manufacturing data to have limited impact ahead of first-tier readings later this week. The EUR/USD pair holds on to its early gains heading into the US session, trading a few …
