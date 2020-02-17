EUR/USD Analysis: rebound expected

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, just above the lowest since April 2017. Concerns about eurozone growth are weighing on the common currency. Markets are watching coronavirus developments. GBP/USD is …
