EUR/USD struggles to gain meaningful traction and remains confined in a narrow range. Bets for more Fed rate hikes and a softer risk tone underpin the USD and cap gains for the pair. The downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Remains confined in a range below 1.1000 ahead of Eurozone/US PMIs - April 21, 2023
- EUR/USD rate to keep rising despite improvements in core inflation dynamics - April 21, 2023
- EUR/USD, USD Index & Other Forex Charts - April 21, 2023