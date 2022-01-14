The EUR/USD has been trading between a support zone that surrounds the 1.1450 mark and a resistance zone at 1.1480, since the middle of Thursday’s European trading. However, on Friday, the pair was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: Remains in previous range - January 14, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediately to the upside comes 1.1500 and above - January 14, 2022
- Gold and EUR/USD trade higher: Elliott Wave analysis - January 14, 2022