USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to gain traction on Monday. Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases helped limit the USD pullback and capped gains. Investors now look forward to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Steadies below 1.1700 mark, Trump-Biden debate awaited - September 29, 2020
- EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance - September 29, 2020
- EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback - September 29, 2020