EUR/USD fails to benefit from upbeat German IFO Business Climate survey, as it keeps its range just below the 1.10 handle. The sentiment around the Euro remains undermined by German recession fears, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: struggling with 1.1000, upside limited - September 24, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Pressure - September 24, 2019
- EUR/USD, will start uptrend above 1.1000 with target to 1.1038 - September 24, 2019