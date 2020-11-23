EUR/USD Analysis: Stuck in a familiar range below 1.1900 mark ahead of Eurozone PMIs

The EUR/USD pair gained some positive traction on Friday, albeit continued with its struggle to break above the 1.1890-1.1900 barrier. The early uptick was exclusively sponsored by a subdued US dollar …
