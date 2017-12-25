US President Trump signed the tax bill. Holidays worldwide to keep trading extremely limited this Tuesday. The common currency managed to advance for a second consecutive day on Friday, finishing the week up against the greenback at 1.1862, helped by worst …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: technically bullish, on soft dollar - December 25, 2017
- EUR/USD Forex Weekly Technical Analysis – Bullish Over 1.1886, Bearish Under 1.1709 - December 25, 2017
- EUR/USD Forex Daily Technical Analysis – Trade Through 1.1901 Signals Resumption of Uptrend - December 25, 2017