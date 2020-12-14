EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.2100 amid the vaccine and stimulus-driven optimism. The EUR options market has flipped bearish, suggesting low odds of a continued rally. Investors position for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: Tests 1.2160 level - December 14, 2020
- EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Poised to Rally Further vs Dollar - December 14, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-FX options not convinced EUR/USD breaks 1.2200 just yet - December 14, 2020