On Monday morning, the EUR/USD found support in the low level of September 22 at 1.1685. In addition, the weekly S1 simple pivot point of this week was located at this level. Near term future forecast …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: Tests recent low level - September 27, 2021
- EUR/USD adds to recent losses and drops below 1.1700, looks to Lagarde - September 27, 2021
- Technical analysis: EUR/USD challenges floor of 2-month trading range - September 27, 2021