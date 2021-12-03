EUR/USD Analysis: Traders seem non-committed near 1.1300 mark, NFP awaited

A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around EUR/USD on Thursday. Rising bets for a faster Fed rate hike cycle continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback. The downside remains …
