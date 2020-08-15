EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, as the dollar declines alongside yields, following a large US debt issuance. Weekly jobless claims and the ongoing fiscal impasse in Washington are eyed. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: Trades at 1.1830 - August 15, 2020
- EUR/USD: Rally overextended, dollar still the king – Rabobank - August 15, 2020
- Aveva Group Is In Talks To Acquire SoftBank backed – OSIsoft For USD 5 Billion - August 14, 2020