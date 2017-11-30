The resumption of surge towards the 1.1910 level was halted by the weekly PP with the 55-hour SMA as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the 100-hour SMA. Nevertheless, the general scenario remains the same. In medium perspective the pair is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Trades near 1.1864 amid strong resistance - November 30, 2017
- EUR/USD: ‘Primed For Another Look At Higher Levels’ - November 30, 2017
- Trade Idea : EUR/USD – Buy here - November 30, 2017