German business output at a four-and-a-half-year low at the beginning of Q3. US official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen up ticking to 55.5 in July. EUR/USD could extend recovery up to the 1.1240/50 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro clings to daily highs ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI - August 5, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: up on dollar’s weakness - August 5, 2019
- EUR/USD Heads Towards Resistance on H1 Timeframe - August 5, 2019