EUR/USD Analysis: upside capped by key Fibonacci resistance

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany’s Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is …
