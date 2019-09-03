EUR/USD Analysis: waiting for US data for the next directional move

EUR/USD trades below 1.0950, the lowest in two years. as US-Sino failed to schedule new talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is due out later on. GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since …
