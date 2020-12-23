A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around EUR/USD on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters, upbeat US GDP print remained supportive of the modest USD rebound. Trump threatened to derail the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD: Dollar rises as sentiment remains fragile - December 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Analysis: Weekly swing lows, around 1.2130-25 holds the key for bulls - December 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Breaks Long-Term Downtrend Above 1.1500: Rabobank Analysis - December 22, 2020