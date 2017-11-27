EUR/USD analysis: when do you think ECB’s officers will start jawboning?

Daily pullback hardly affecting the trend. ECB’s officers not showing signs of concerns about EUR’s strength… yet. Action around the EUR/USD pair was limited at the beginning of the week, with the pair confined to a tight trading range. Nevertheless, the …
