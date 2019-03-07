During Wednesday’s trading session, the 55-hour simple moving average retraced the rate to 1.2800. On Thursday morning, the currency exchange rate broke the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving ave…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD downside potentially limited as dovish ECB widely expected - March 7, 2019
- EUR/USD – Euro Steady As Investors Eye ECB Rate Statement - March 7, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: Will trade between SMAs - March 7, 2019