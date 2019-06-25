The EUR/USD pair continues to hold on to the highs seen yesterday, as it pushes on above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.1353. Having moved strongly higher over the past week, some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and AUD/USD rally but GBP/USD lags - June 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to reach 1.1450 could disappoint bulls - June 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Cautious Wait for Fed Statements - June 25, 2019