EUR/USD’s rally from its early January low at $1.0484 low so far made a new nine-month high at $1.0927 as US home sales slid to a 12-year low in December and Federal reserve meeting (Fed) Governor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and EUR/GBP rally on hawkish ECB, USD/JPY stabilises - January 23, 2023
- EUR/USD set to reach 1.1000/50 shortly – Scotiabank - January 23, 2023
- EUR/USD hits 9-month high, set for its next bullish cycle [Video] - January 23, 2023