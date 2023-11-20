Maybe it all adds up to the EUR/USD and GBP/USD bounces running out of steam at some point, while JPY, AUD and NZD carry on for longer and SEK and NOK come back into favour. Both of those two can …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD bounces to run out of steam – SocGen - November 20, 2023
- High Liner awarded USD 15.5 million in Rubicon sale lawsuit - November 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could encounter next resistance at 1.0950 - November 20, 2023