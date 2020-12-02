Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD are advancing again, while USD/JPY has broken higher from a triangle formation. The rally has continued here for EUR/USD, even as the price failed to hold the $1.20 level on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD climb while USD/JPY breaks higher - December 2, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Another Test Of Resistance At 1.1965 - December 2, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD eyes 10-day SMA hurdle - December 1, 2020