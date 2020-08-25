EUR/USD pushing lower again . The EUR/USD pair has been losing ground steadily over the past few sessions. Since 18 August we have seen it create several lower highs and lower low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD drop as USD/JPY breaks higher - August 25, 2020
- USD/BRL Forecast: Continuing to Fade - August 25, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Fall coming? Failure to advance on several positive developments points down - August 25, 2020