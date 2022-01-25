EUR/USD and GBP/USD Elliott Wave analysis: More weakness ahead

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.1300 early Tuesday as investors eye headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index …
