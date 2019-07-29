EUR/USD has continued its declines over the course of the past week, with the pair heading back into a long term trendline support. That trendline is likely to continue providing us with an area where …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD head lower, while USD/CAD turns upwards - July 29, 2019
- EUR/USD Finds Strong Support Above $1.1120 Ahead of Fed Decision - July 29, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rangebound trade expected ahead of FOMC - July 29, 2019