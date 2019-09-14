Despite the return to quantitative easing (QE) by the European Central Bank (ECB), EUR/USD has rallied, pushing through the $1.106 zone that acted as resistance earlier in the week. There is still …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD move higher while USD/JPY keeps climbing - September 13, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week below 1.1107 key resistance - September 13, 2019
- EUR/USD: QE restart doesn’t quash Euro – CIBC - September 13, 2019