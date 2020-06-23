EUR/USD turns higher after weakness. EUR/USD has seen some notable strength over the past 24 hours, rallying from the low around $1.117 to push to its highest level in a week. If …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD push up as risk appetite revives - June 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Target now shifted to 1.1400 and above - June 23, 2020
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro extends recovery after upbeat Eurozone PMI data - June 23, 2020