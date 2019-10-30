EUR/USD And USD/CHF Setting Up For Next Break

The Euro is showing positive signs above the key 1.0980 support area against the US Dollar. There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1040 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD.
