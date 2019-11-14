While declines have slowed over the past few days, the EUR/USD pair is still unable to rally and hold above the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA). Over the past few sessions, rallies to this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and USD/JPY weaken, while GBP/USD moves sideways - November 14, 2019
- EUR/USD: diminishing bets for a move below 1.0970 – UOB - November 14, 2019
- British Pound Long-Term Outlook: Majority Government Good For GBP/EUR, GBP/USD Rates, But For How Long? - November 14, 2019