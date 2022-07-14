EUR/USD appears consolidative near parity amidst risk-off mood

EUR/USD returns to the negative territory and approaches parity… again. The European Commission released its Economic Forecasts. Across the pond, Initial Claims and Producer Prices will take centre …
