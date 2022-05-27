EUR/USD approaches 1.0750 key hurdle ahead of US PCE Inflation

EUR/USD remains on the front foot around weekly/monthly top, sidelined of late. Softer USD, risk-on mood underpin the bullish bias targeting 50-DMA, early April’s low. Shrinking Fed vs. ECB divergence …
