EUR/USD started a downside correction from the 1.0930 level. It traded below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.0810 on the 4-hours chart. Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded as high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD approaches key support, Dollar could resume losses - March 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 1.0730 support confluence - March 26, 2023
- EUR/USD eases below 1.0800 despite hawkish ECB talks, EU/US inflation cues eyed - March 26, 2023