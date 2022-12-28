Bond rout keeps buyers hopeful despite recent inaction, Eurozone economic fears cap upside momentum. EUR/USD reverses initial pullback as it grinds higher around 1.0640-50 amid early Wednesday morning …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD aptly portrays holiday mood around mid-1.0600s, Treasury bond yields eyed - December 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 1.0620 support confluence - December 27, 2022
- EUR/USD Continues to Eye $1.07 on Improving Economic Outlook - December 27, 2022