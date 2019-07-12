EUR/USD around 1.1270 ahead of EMU, US data

EUR/USD deflates a tad after daily highs at 1.1274. EMU Industrial Production expected to rebound in May. US Producer Prices will be the salient event across the pond. The optimism around the shared …
