The pair remains in the upper end of the range near 1.2400. US Factory Orders disappointed markets in January, down 1.4% MoM. FOMC’s voter and dovish member L.Brainard will speak later in the session. The upbeat tone around the single currency remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Strong Rally Will Probably Stall Today Or Tomorrow - March 6, 2018
- EUR/USD around 1.24 on US data, Fedspeak eyed - March 6, 2018
- EUR/USD Pops as Dollar Bears Back in the Driver Seat: ECB, BoJ Await - March 6, 2018