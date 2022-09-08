However, economists at BBH believe that the ECB could disappoint markets, weighing on the shared currency. “We think it’s dangerous to go into today’s ECB decision long euros as we feel the risks are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: As always with the ECB, risks skewed towards disappointment – BBH - September 8, 2022
- Stablecoins: Gemini Announces Support for Binance USD (BUSD) - September 8, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next resistance comes at 1.0090 - September 8, 2022