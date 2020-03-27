EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1060 resistance and the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the market gained considerable momentum the spot could continue to trade higher towards the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro advances to 6-day’s highs, challenges 1.1060 level
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1060 resistance and the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. As the market gained considerable momentum the spot could continue to trade higher towards the …