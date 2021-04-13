EUR/USD: At 3-week highs after US inflation data

The EUR/USD pair rallied 0.30% on Tuesday, bolstered by US inflation numbers as the greenback fell broadly. Traders paid attention to today’s CPI data, which came out above market estimates. The …
