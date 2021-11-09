EUR/USD technical analysis. Downtrend trend line. The retracement is at 50.0 Fib. M H3 camarilla pivot point. Bears should keep the price below 1.1620. The swing high. Swing High.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD at 50.0 Fib retracement bears are testing resistance - November 9, 2021
- EUR/USD Bears Need to Keep the Price Below 50.0 Fib - November 9, 2021
- EUR/USD sticks to modest gains around 1.1600, lacks follow-through - November 9, 2021