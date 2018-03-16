The EURUSD daily forex chart is at the apex of a triangle and therefore in Breakout Mode. The EUR/USD daily forex chart is at the apex of a triangle in the middle of a 3 month trading range. It is therefore as neutral as it can be. A triangle has a 50% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD At Apex Of Triangle So Quiet Trading Likely - March 16, 2018
- EUR/USD Forecast: bearish ahead of EZ CPI, could fall to sub-1.2200 level - March 16, 2018
- ForexLive Asia FX news: USD/JPY drops back under 106 (a lil bit) - March 15, 2018