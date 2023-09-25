EUR/USD extended losses and traded below 1.0650. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.0700 on the 4-hour chart. Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below the 1.0700 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Languishes near multi-month low, setup favours bearish traders - September 24, 2023
- EUR/USD at risk of drop toward 1.0550 - September 24, 2023
- USD/JPY stands tall near YTD peak, bulls turn cautious amid intervention fears - September 24, 2023