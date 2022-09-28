Economists at Rabobank see scope for further USD gains vs. the EUR and note that the EUR/USD pair could slide below the 0.95 level. Concerns over growth to underpin the greenback …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: At risk of falling below the 0.95 level – Rabobank - September 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Show Extreme Volatility - September 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Modest bounce from fresh lows - September 28, 2022